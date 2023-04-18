Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Bassitt (1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.