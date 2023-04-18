Jeremy Pena -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .217 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Pena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.

In 11 of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

