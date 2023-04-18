After batting .281 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 17 hits and an OBP of .452, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had an RBI in seven games this year (41.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings