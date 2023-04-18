Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Dubon is batting .318 during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 92.3% of his games this year (12 of 13), with multiple hits five times (38.5%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Dubon has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.86 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.