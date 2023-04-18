Today's NBA Playoff schedule has three quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -10

BOS -10 BOS Odds to Win: -533

-533 ATL Odds to Win: +403

+403 Total: 230.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 51-31

51-31 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -5.5

CLE -5.5 CLE Odds to Win: -224

-224 NY Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 214.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers go on the road to face the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -8

PHO -8 PHO Odds to Win: -357

-357 LAC Odds to Win: +283

+283 Total: 226.5 points

