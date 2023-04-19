Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings