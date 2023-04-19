Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 19
Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Below we will look at Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|25.8
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|13.0
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|3.0
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|41.8
|PR
|--
|38.4
|38.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.
- Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.
- On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.
- Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.
- Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.
Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|37
|22
|12
|3
|0
|7
|3
|3/7/2023
|36
|30
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2/28/2023
|36
|28
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
