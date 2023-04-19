Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .212 with a home run and four walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this season (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings