Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 18 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 29th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this season (72.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (44.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (27.8%).
- In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
