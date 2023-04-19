On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Dubon is batting .273 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
  • In 92.9% of his games this year (13 of 14), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
