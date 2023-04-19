How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can catch the action on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX to see the Stars play the Wild.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
|12/29/2022
|Wild
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
|12/4/2022
|Stars
|Wild
|6-5 (F/SO) MIN
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up just 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
- The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.