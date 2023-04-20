The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.

Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Suns have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score over 224.5 points.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 40-42-0 against the spread this year.

The Clippers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (30%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Suns have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in away games (21-19-0).

The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Eight of the Clippers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Los Angeles has been better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0) this year.

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

