The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hit the field at Truist Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
  • When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 19 games with a total this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 3-3 4-3 5-7 7-7 2-3

