Bryce Elder will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (14-5) on Friday, April 21 against the Houston Astros (9-10), who will counter with Hunter Brown. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Astros are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.53 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 12, or 70.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

