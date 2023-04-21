After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has six doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .211.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36.8% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.