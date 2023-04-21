Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has six doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .211.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Braves' 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
