On Friday, Kyle Tucker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.444) and total hits (20) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Tucker has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI five times (26.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Braves will send Elder (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 1.53 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
