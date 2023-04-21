Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .222 with a double and a walk.
- Diaz has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of seven games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
