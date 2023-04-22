Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Kyle Wright, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSO
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • The previous 10 Astros matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of -105 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 20 games with a total.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 4-3 4-3 6-7 8-7 2-3

