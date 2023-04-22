Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 138-122 loss to the Bucks, Adebayo tallied 18 points.

In this piece we'll break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 15.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 7.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 33.5 32.8 26.5 PR -- 29.6 23.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bucks

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 23.9 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 25 18 5 1 0 0 1 4/16/2023 33 22 9 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.