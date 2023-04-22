Jeremy Pena -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .200 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Pena has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), with more than one hit four times (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pena has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
