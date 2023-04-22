Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .200 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), with more than one hit four times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
