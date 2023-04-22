On Saturday, Kyle Tucker (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.0% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

