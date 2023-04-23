Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (11-10) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with the Atlanta Braves (14-7) at Truist Park on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is set for 1:30 PM ET.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+115). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (1-0, 1.08 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Astros have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Astros this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.