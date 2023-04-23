The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) 231.5 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 230.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-6.5) 231.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-5.5) 232.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, two points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

