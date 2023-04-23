Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - April 23
Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.
Below we will break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|24.5
|21.3
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.8
|11.6
|Assists
|8.5
|9.8
|8.9
|PRA
|43.5
|46.1
|41.8
|PR
|--
|36.3
|32.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's put up 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.
- The Timberwolves concede 115.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 16th in the NBA.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|38
|20
|11
|12
|2
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|37
|27
|9
|9
|1
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|28
|13
|14
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2/7/2023
|28
|20
|12
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1/18/2023
|31
|31
|11
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1/2/2023
|33
|24
|7
|9
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.