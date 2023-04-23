How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild are on their home ice at Xcel Energy Center against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW to take in the action as the Stars look to take down the Wild.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.