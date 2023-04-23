The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN
4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL
4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN
2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN
2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40%
Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40%
Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
  • The Stars are seventh in the NHL in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

