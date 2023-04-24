Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 22 games with a total this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 6-3 5-3 7-7 9-7 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.