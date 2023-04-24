How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez and Taylor Walls will hit the field when the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Monday at Tropicana Field.
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 22 home runs.
- Fueled by 55 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 20th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Houston has scored 113 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .333.
- The Astros rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.22 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urquidy (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Urquidy has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
