Jacob Meyers -- hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .277 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Meyers will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last games.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (16.7%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

