After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (seven of 22), with more than one RBI four times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings