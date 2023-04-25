Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.418) this season, fueled by 23 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .182 batting average against him.
