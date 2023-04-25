Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Tuesday, including Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Yankees against Joe Ryan and the Twins.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 25.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

COL: Feltner CLE: Battenfield 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.2 IP) 6.16 ERA 1.69 9.9 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rockies at Guardians

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (0-4) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (1-0) when the teams meet Tuesday.

BOS: Kluber BAL: Bradish 4 (18 IP) Games/IP 2 (7.2 IP) 8.50 ERA 0.00 8.5 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (2-1) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

LAD: Syndergaard PIT: Oviedo 4 (22 IP) Games/IP 4 (24.1 IP) 4.91 ERA 2.22 7.8 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 PIT Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Dodgers at Pirates

Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (3-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

TEX: Pérez CIN: Weaver 4 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (6 IP) 3.38 ERA 6.00 8.0 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rangers at Reds

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Luis Garcia (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

HOU: Garcia TB: Rasmussen 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.1 IP) 5.14 ERA 2.01 10.3 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 HOU Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Astros at Rays

Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (1-0) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.

SEA: Gonzales PHI: Falter 3 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (22 IP) 3.78 ERA 4.50 8.1 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -130

-130 SEA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mariners at Phillies

White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (1-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.

CHW: Clevinger TOR: Berrios 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 3.26 ERA 6.23 7.0 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -210

-210 CHW Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream White Sox at Blue Jays

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Butto (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

WSH: Gray NYM: Butto 4 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.74 ERA - 6.6 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Nationals at Mets

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (0-0) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (2-2) when the teams meet Tuesday.

MIA: Hoeing ATL: Morton 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.1 IP) - ERA 3.22 - K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIA Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Marlins at Braves

Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (0-3) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (3-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

SD: Snell CHC: Steele 4 (18 IP) Games/IP 4 (25 IP) 6.50 ERA 1.44 10.5 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -125

-125 SD Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7 runs

7 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Padres at Cubs

Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-1) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

DET: Turnbull MIL: Lauer 4 (18.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 7.85 ERA 4.30 6.4 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Tigers at Brewers

Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cortes (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Ryan (4-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

NYY: Cortes MIN: Ryan 4 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (25 IP) 3.09 ERA 3.24 8.5 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 6.5 runs

6.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Twins

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (0-0) when the teams play on Tuesday.

OAK: Miller LAA: Canning 1 (4.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 3.48 10.4 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Athletics at Angels

Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (1-2) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

KC: Singer ARI: Nelson 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 4 (22 IP) 8.14 ERA 4.91 8.1 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 KC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Royals at Diamondbacks

Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to John Brebbia (1-0) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

STL: Woodford SF: Brebbia 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (8 IP) 6.05 ERA 5.63 5.6 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cardinals at Giants

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.