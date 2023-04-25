Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars have -145 moneyline odds against the Wild (+125).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+125)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together a 39-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
