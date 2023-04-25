Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Deandre Ayton and the Clippers' Mason Plumlee as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Suns beat the Clippers, 112-100, on Saturday. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points for the Suns, and Westbrook had 37 for the Clippers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 11 6 0 0 3 Devin Booker 30 9 7 3 0 3 Chris Paul 19 4 9 3 3 3

Clippers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Russell Westbrook 37 6 4 1 1 3 Norman Powell 14 4 1 1 0 2 Terance Mann 13 2 4 1 1 3

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces his team in rebounds per contest (10.0), and also puts up 18.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Devin Booker posts 27.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Durant averages 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul posts a team-high 8.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Clippers Players to Watch

Westbrook paces the Clippers in assists (7.5 per game), and posts 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Clippers receive 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Plumlee.

Ivica Zubac is the Clippers' top rebounder (9.9 per game), and he averages 10.8 points and 1.0 assists.

Norman Powell is putting up 17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Terance Mann is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 52.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Russell Westbrook LAC 22.7 5.7 7.9 1.0 1.2 2.3 Devin Booker PHO 23.0 3.2 4.9 1.6 0.5 1.6 Kawhi Leonard LAC 19.8 5.4 3.0 0.5 0.5 1.9 Kevin Durant PHO 22.3 5.3 4.0 0.5 1.0 2.0 Norman Powell LAC 20.2 3.0 2.2 1.2 0.3 1.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.1 4.2 6.0 1.3 0.6 1.9

