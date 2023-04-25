The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .192 with two doubles and a walk.

Diaz has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings