Randy Arozarena will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) on Wednesday, April 26, when they match up with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (13-11) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Calvin Faucher - TB (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (2-0, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Astros and Rays game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have a 20-3 record (winning 87% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won two of four games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.