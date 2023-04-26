Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .302 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Meyers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will look to Faucher (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
