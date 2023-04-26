Jacob Meyers -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .302 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Meyers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471.

In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings