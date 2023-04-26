Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .229 with seven doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (16.7%).
- He has scored in 15 of 24 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.82 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
