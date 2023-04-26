Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by 25 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • In 70.8% of his 24 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this year (20.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (50.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Faucher (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.