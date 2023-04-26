Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 87th in slugging.
- Dubon is batting .348 during his last outings and is riding a 19-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has had a hit in 19 of 20 games this year (95.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.82 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Faucher (0-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
