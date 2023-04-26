The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has two doubles and a walk while batting .192.
  • In four of nine games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
