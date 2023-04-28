Framber Valdez gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 22nd in MLB play with 24 total home runs.

Houston's .384 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (122 total).

The Astros rank 13th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.17 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Valdez is aiming to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Valdez will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 frames per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Braves W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays W 5-0 Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Sean Manaea 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb

