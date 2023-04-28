Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits five times (23.8%).
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
