Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has seven doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .240.

Pena has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.0% of them.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (16.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings