Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has seven doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .240.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.0% of them.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (16.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Nola (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
