How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's playoff slate features the Minnesota Wild hosting the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are up 3-2.
Tune in to TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 to watch the Wild and the Stars hit the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-0 DAL
|4/23/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.
- The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
