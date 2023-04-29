Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (14-12) and the Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 5:10 PM on April 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound, while Zack Wheeler (2-1) will take the ball for the Phillies.

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 123 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).

Astros Schedule