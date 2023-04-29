Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 29, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.071 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|2
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Mar. 31
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|6
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.405/.489 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has collected 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.
- He has a .222/.353/.354 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (27 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .346/.427/.679 so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
