On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .267.

In 50.0% of his 22 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

