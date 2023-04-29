As they prepare for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Nuggets head into this game after a 112-109 victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Suns enter this game after a 136-130 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday. Devin Booker scored 47 points in the Suns' win, leading the team.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets have been scoring 112.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns average just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 119.3 points per contest, 5.7 more than their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.