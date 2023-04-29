Saturday's playoff slate includes the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS. The Oilers lead the series 3-2.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Oilers Kings 6-3 EDM 4/23/2023 Kings Oilers 5-4 (F/OT) EDM 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players